Moroccan king pardons 550 prisoners on anniversary of revolution day
Moroccan king pardons 550 prisoners on anniversary of revolution day

Moroccan King Mohammed VI Wednesday granted pardon to 550 prisoners on the anniversary of the Revolution for Independence to be celebrated on Thursday.

A statement by the Ministry of Justice said 275 inmates had their prison terms reduced.

It added that 195 other prisoners were granted freedom, while two commuted from life imprisonment to fixed prison terms.

The other pardoned prisoners had their prison terms reduced or fines canceled.

The Revolution for Independence, also known as the Revolution of the King and the People, marks the revolution launched by Moroccan people on Aug. 20, 1953, after French colonial authorities exiled the late king Mohammed V to Corsica and replaced him with cousin Mohamed Ben Arafa.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.