Prisoners are seen before being released at a prison in Sanaa, Yemen, on Sept. 30, 2019. Yemen's Houthi group released on Monday 290 prisoners, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said in a statement. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)
Prisoners are seen before being released at a prison in Sanaa, Yemen, on Sept. 30, 2019. Yemen's Houthi group released on Monday 290 prisoners, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said in a statement. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

Moroccan King Mohammed VI granted pardon to 673 prisoners on the occasion of the Youth Day which is observed on Friday, said a statement from the Ministry of Justice.

A total of 298 inmates had their prison terms reduced, said the statement, adding that 220 others were granted freedom and four were commuted from life imprisonment to fixed prison terms.

The other pardoned prisoners had their prison terms reduced or fines canceled.

The Youth Day is celebrated on the king’s birthday, Aug. 21.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.