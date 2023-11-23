Moroccan navy rescues 47 illegal immigrants

The Moroccan Navy has rescued 47 illegal immigrants on board a ship off the Atlantic coast near the Dakhla port, the official news agency MAP reported on Thursday.

A Moroccan Navy unit on Tuesday intercepted the boat sailing toward Spain’s Canary Islands, the agency quoted an unnamed military source as saying.

After receiving the necessary medical care, these immigrants of sub-Saharan African nationalities, including 20 women and seven minors, were handed over to the Royal Gendarmerie for routine administrative procedures, according to the source.