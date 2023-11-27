Moroccan navy rescues 56 illegal immigrants

The Moroccan navy on Sunday intercepted and rescued 56 illegal immigrants on board a boat off the Atlantic coast, the official news agency MAP reported on Monday.

A Moroccan navy patrol vessel intercepted the boat during an assistance mission near the port of Tan-Tan, the MAP quoted an unnamed military source as saying.

The rescued people, including 55 from sub-Saharan African countries and one Cuban, were heading towards Spain’s Canary Islands, the military source said.

After receiving necessary care, the rescued migrants were handed over to the Royal Gendarmerie in the Tan-Tan port for the usual administrative procedures, the same source added.