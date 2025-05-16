Moroccan Princess Lalla Hasnaa Chairs 1st Board Meeting of Royal Theater of Rabat Foundation

Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Hasnaa, President of the Royal Theater of Rabat Foundation, accompanied by Brigitte Macron, chaired, on Thursday at the Royal Theater in Rabat, the Foundation’s first Board of Directors.

The fruit of HM the King’s enlightened vision, the Royal Theater of Rabat stands as a concrete expression of the constant High Royal Solicitude for art and culture.

The Board of Directors of the Royal Theater of Rabat Foundation, which includes eminent figures from varied geographical, cultural and professional backgrounds, will endeavor, in line with the High Royal Guidelines, to set and enrich a strategic framework for this institution. It includes Sheikha Al Mayassa Bint Hamad Al-Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums, and Brigitte Macron, spouse of the French President Emmanuel Macron.

Other members are Othman Benjelloun, Michael Zaoui, Makhtar Diop, and Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo. The Board also includes Gad Elmaleh, Michel Canesi, Hélène Mercier-Arnault, Farid Bensaïd, and Mohamed Yacoubi.

The Royal Theatre aims to instill a modernist cultural dynamic in Morocco. It celebrates Morocco’s cultural diversity, thus highlighting the Kingdom’s plural identity on the international stage.

This prestigious building is the result of the enlightened vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, reflecting the Royal High Solicitude constantly shown towards the promotion of the arts, culture and the national heritage. It illustrates HM the King’s determination to place culture at the heart of Morocco’s human, economic, and social development.

It is perfectly in line with the royal vision, marked by support for local and large-scale national cultural initiatives. The Royal Theatre will undoubtedly be a receptacle and springboard for the young people who are the driving forces behind this cultural boom.