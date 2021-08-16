Moroccan Referee to officiate Ghana and Ethiopia World Cup Qualifier

Moroccan Referee, Jiyed Redouane has been appointed by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) to officiate the 2022 Qatar World Cup round two Match day 1 qualifier between Ghana and Ethiopia.

The 42-year old is a Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) and FIFA referee since 2009. He had his first international match on June 9, 2012 and also officiated at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Jiyed also handled matches in the qualifying series for the 2014 and 2018 World Cup.

He would be assisted by compatriots Azgaou Lahsen (Assistant I), Akarkad Mostafa (Assistant II) and Jayed Jalal (Fourth Referee). Lawson-Hogban Latre-Kayi Edzona from Togo would work as Referee Assesor while Gomez Martin from The Gambia serves as the Match Commissioner.

The Group G encounter would take place at Cape Coast stadium on Friday, September 3.