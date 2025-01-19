Moroccan Sahara: Côte d’Ivoire Reiterates Constant Position on Morocco’s Territorial Integrity & Sovereignty

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Ivorians Abroad, Léon Kacou Adom, reiterated, on Friday in Laayoune, on the occasion of the Fifth Session of the Morocco-Côte d’Ivoire Great Joint Cooperation Commission, the constant position of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire in favor of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco over its entire territory.

During a press conference following his talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, the Ivorian Head of Diplomacy expressed his country’s support for the autonomy plan presented by the Kingdom of Morocco, which constitutes the only credible and realistic solution to resolve this regional dispute.

He also praised the UN efforts as the exclusive framework to achieve a realistic, practical and lasting solution to the Sahara dispute.

In this respect, Bourita thanked Côte d’Ivoire for its constant and firm support for Morocco’s territorial integrity, in particular for its clear position in favor of the Moroccan Sahara, which was reflected in the opening of a Côte d’Ivoire Consulate General in Laâyoune in 2020.