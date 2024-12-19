Moroccan Sahara: New setback for the enemies of the Kingdom

A new setback for the enemies of the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Morocco is recorded in a single day, Wednesday, December 18, 2024, reinforcing the irreversible international dynamic of support for the territorial integrity of Morocco. Within hours, Malta and Chile consolidated the international momentum in favor of the autonomy initiative proposed by the Kingdom to end the artificial dispute over the Moroccanness of the Sahara.

During a working visit to Morocco, the Chilean Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alberto Van Klaveren Stork, expressed clear and unequivocal support for the Moroccan initiative. In a joint statement with his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Chile reaffirmed his commitment to a fair, pragmatic, lasting, realistic, and mutually acceptable solution to the Question of Western Sahara, based on the autonomy plan presented by Morocco to the UN in 2007.

Valuing UN Security Council Resolution 2756, adopted on October 31, 2024, Chile stressed the centrality of the UN in the political process.

This support is part of a dynamic where the Kingdom is recognized for its serious and credible efforts towards a definitive and mutually acceptable solution.

For its part, Malta, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of its diplomatic relations with Morocco, also reached a significant milestone. During a videoconference meeting between the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism of Malta, Ian Borg, and Mr. Nasser Bourita, Malta stated that the autonomy plan constitutes “a solid basis for a definitive solution” to the conflict over the Moroccan Sahara.

Malta thus joins the twenty or so member countries of the European Union in taking a favorable stance on the Moroccan autonomy initiative.

These positions reinforce the positive dynamic initiated by Moroccan diplomacy under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI. With more than 115 countries from all regions of the world — Africa, the Arab world, Europe, the Americas and Asia — supporting the autonomy initiative, the Kingdom is consolidating its position on the international stage.