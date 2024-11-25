Monday, November 25, 2024
    Moroccan Sahara: U.S. Reaffirms Support for Moroccan Autonomy Initiative as Serious, Credible and Realistic Solution – U.S. Official

    By: Prosper Kay

    Date:

    The United States reaffirms its support for the Moroccan autonomy initiative as a serious, credible, and realistic solution to the issue of the Moroccan Sahara, said U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, on Friday in Rabat.

    Washington continues to support the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for the Sahara, Staffan de Mistura, in his efforts to advance negotiations toward a mutually acceptable political solution, she added during a press briefing following her talks with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

    Prosper Kay
