Moroccan Sahara: UK Considers Morocco’s Autonomy Proposal as Most Credible Basis to Settle This Dispute

Rabat, 01/06/2025 (MAP) – The United Kingdom “considers Morocco’s autonomy proposal, submitted in 2007 as the most credible, viable and pragmatic basis for a lasting resolution of the dispute” over the Moroccan Sahara, and “will continue to act bilaterally, including economically, regionally and internationally in line with this position to support resolution of the conflict”.

This position was expressed in a Joint Communiqué signed, Sunday in Rabat, by the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, David Lammy, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

This document underlines that the UK “follows closely the current positive dynamic on this issue under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.” It adds that London “recognises the importance of the question of Western Sahara for the Kingdom of Morocco,” noting that this settling this regional dispute “would strengthen the stability of North Africa and the relaunch of the bilateral dynamic and regional integration.”

The UK affirms, in the Joint Communiqué signed at the Foreign Ministry headquarters, that UK “can consider supporting projects” in the Sahara, notably as part of “the UK Export Finance’s £5bn commitment to support new business across the country.”

It also underlines that the UK “recognises Morocco as a key gateway to Africa’s socio-economic development and reaffirms its commitment to deepening engagement with Morocco as a partner for growth across the continent”.

In this document, “both countries support, and consider vital, the central role of the UN-led process,” reaffirming “their full support for the efforts of the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, Mr. Staffan de Mistura.” To this end, the UK underlines that it is “ready, willing and committed to lend its active support and engagement to the Personal Envoy and the parties.”

“As a Permanent Member of the UN Security Council, the United Kingdom agrees with Morocco on the urgent need to find a resolution to this long-held dispute, which would be in the interest of the parties”, the document notes, adding that “the time for a resolution and to move this issue forwards is long-overdue, and would strengthen the stability of North Africa and the relaunch of the bilateral dynamic and regional integration,”.

This new position of the United Kingdom, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, reinforces the growing international momentum driven by His Majesty King Mohammed VI in support of the Autonomy Plan under Moroccan sovereignty. It also confirms the credibility of this initiative and the broad consensus backing it to reach a final resolution to the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.