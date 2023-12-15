Moroccan, Spanish FMs discuss ways to promote cooperation

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares on Thursday discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in economic, investment and cultural fields.

At a press briefing following their talks in the Moroccan capital Rabat, Bourita said the relations between the two countries have never before reached this level of strength, solidity and trust, adding that Spain is an “exemplary neighbor.”

He said that, since Rabat and Madrid signed the joint roadmap in April 2022, bilateral relations have been strengthened, based on the principle of trust, in coping with sensitive and strategic issues, such as migration, security and economy.

For his part, Albares stressed that bilateral coordination, particularly in the Euro-Mediterranean area, the Sahel region and Africa in general, has been greatly enhanced.

He hailed Morocco as a “friendly country, important partner and essential actor in the development of the Southern Mediterranean neighborhood.”

Regarding the situation in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza Strip, the two ministers reaffirmed their commitment to continuing efforts and close coordination with all partners to achieve a lasting ceasefire, end hostilities in Gaza, protect all civilians, and ensure peace, stability and prosperity for all people in the region.

They also stressed the need to strengthen consultations to contribute actively and effectively to the efforts of the international community for the creation of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side with Israel in peace and security.