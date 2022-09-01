Morocco appoints Regragui coach of national team ahead of Qatar World Cup

Morocco appointed on Wednesday former Moroccan international Walid Regragui new coach of the national soccer team, ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

During a press conference in Rabat, President of the Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) Fouzi Lekjaa said that the federation has reached an agreement with Walid Regragui to become the new coach of Morocco’s national team, the Atlas Lions.

The federation signed a four-year contract with Regragui, he said.

Regragui, 46, takes over from Franco-Bosnian Vahid Halilhodzic, who was fired on August 11 because of “disagreements in preparing the team for the finals of the 22nd edition of the World Cup Qatar 2022”.

Regragui, a former Moroccan professional footballer, has coached the FUS Rabat between 2014-2020, and Qatari club Al-Duhail, before leading Wydad Casablanca in 2022 to victory against Egypt’s Al-Ahly to win the African Champions League as well as clinching the Moroccan league title.

Morocco’s World Cup opening game will be against Croatia on November 23, before facing Belgium on November 27 and Canada on December 1. Enditem