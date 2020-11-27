Morocco climbed four positions to the 35th spot in the final FIFA rankings for September 2020, the world football’s governing body revealed on Friday.

The Atlas Lions are now occupying the 4th position in the continental pecking order behind Senegal (20th), Tunisia (26th), Algeria (31st).

Once again Belgium came out on top, followed by France, Brazil, England, Portugal and Spain.

Argentina, Uruguay, Mexico and Italy complete the FIFA top 10. Enditem