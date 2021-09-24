Morocco Cloud and Data Centre Market Growth Report 2021-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Cloud and Data Centre Growth in Morocco – 2021 to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This new report considers the growth of space, power, pricing for Morocco.

The report shows the revenues for Cloud and Data Centre Market forecast over the period from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025 and provides profiles of the key Public Cloud and Data Centre providers for Morocco.

About Morocco

The key domestic fibre providers in Morocco includes the incumbent operator and Inwi Telecom and on an international level the country is connected via four cables.

There is limited cloud adoption in Morocco, with no cloud availability zones based in Morocco at this moment in time.

Morocco has six Data Centre providers with just over ten Data Centre facilities. There are a number of Data Centre investments in Morocco from Etix, Inwi, Medsys, Maroc Telecom and N+ONE Data Center.

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1 – A definition of a Cloud & Emerging Data Centre market – provides a definition of an Emerging Market and compares the key similarities between the 10 Data Centre markets profiled.

Section 2 – The Cloud and Data Centre Fabric in Morocco – provides an overview of the key Data Centre fabric including domestic fibre connectivity, sub-sea fibre connectivity, Dark Fibre connectivity, Power & renewable power availability, Energy costs and Digital & Cloud adoption rates Morocco.

Section 3 – The Data Centre Market in Morocco – including a Data Centre overview, Key Data Centre Players, Forecast Data Centre growth (in space and power) and Data Centre pricing for Morocco from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025.

Section 4 – The Public Cloud Market in Morocco – including key Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), the market entry of new CSPs, pricing and product examples, the presence of the global CSPs Morocco and a forecast for public cloud revenues from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025.

Section 5 – Conclusions & Key Trends – The Conclusions from the report and the growth in Morocco and key trends in Morocco.

Appendix One – A list of Cloud & Data Centre Providers that are included in the report

Companies Mentioned

Etix

Inwi

Inwi Telecom

Maroc Telecom

Medsys

N+ONE Data Center

