Morocco Defeats Portugal, Becomes 1st African Team to Advance to FIFA World Cup Semifinals

Morocco beat Portugal 1-0 in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals, becoming the first African team to move to the semifinals.

The match took place at the Al-Thumama Stadium and ended with the score 1-0, with Morocco’s Youssef En-Nesyri scoring a goal 42 minutes into the game.

It became the 196th match for Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who came on as a substitute in the 51st minute. He matched Kuwaiti forward Bader Al-Mutawa’s record for the most meetings for national teams.

Morocco became the first African team in the history of the World Cup to reach the semifinals. Previously, the best result of teams from Africa was the quarterfinals. Apart from Morocco, Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010) peaked at quarterfinals.

Morocco will face the winner of the England-France match, which will be held later on Saturday.