Morocco Embassy Holds IFTAR In Accra

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Ghana has held an Iftar and evening of prayer and worship at the Ambassador’s residence in Accra on Friday 29th April 2022 .

Her Excellency the Ambassador of Morocco, Mrs Imane Ouaadil, in a statement, said she organised this evening of prayer to break the fast of the last Friday of the Holy month on Ramadan with Muslim friends in Ghana. She said it was a tradition dear to her heart to hold Tijanya Dhikr evenings during Ramadan especially during the blessed ten last days of the sacred month.

The attendance listened to Tijania Hailala, Coran recitation, broke the fasting and prayed Maghrib and Isha’e together. They also enjoyed listening to the Al burda recitation.

The President of the Tijjaniya Muslim Council of Ghana Khalifa Shaikh Ahmed Abulfaid Maikano Jallo prayed for His Majesty King Mohammed VI well being and good health and for the late King Hassan II of Morocco may Allah grant him his Janna. The Ambassador of Morocco prayed for continuous good health of His Excellency President Nana Akufo addo,

His Eminence the Chief Imam, their families and the good people of Ghana. She prayed that the relationships between the two countries keep growing and strengthening for the benefit of the two people.

Present at the event was the Honorable Abdallah Banda, Presidential Coordinator for the Zongo Development Fund (ZDF), the President of the Ghana Branch of the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Oulema Sheikh Mustapha Ibrahim and Dr. Mohammed Abubakar Marzuk Azindoo personal assistant to His Eminence Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, mufti and

Chief Imam of the Republic of Ghana.

Also in attendance were members of the Diplomatic Corps, honourable members of Parliament and members of GHAMOSA, the Association of Ghanaian students of Morocco and other Muslim dignitaries and guests.