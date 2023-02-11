Morocco FA partners GFA in areas of football development

Mr. Omar Khyari, Advisor to the President of the Royal Moroccan Football Association (FRMF), says they have a running partnership with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in various areas of football development.

He said this during a tour of Morocco’s national stadiums, which were presented in the 2025 African Cup of Nations bid and included the $65.4 million Mohammed VI Football Complex, among other youth football facilities.

Morocco’s men’s and women’s football over the past few years have witnessed some massive successes, especially the Atlas Lions’ semi-final berth achieved in Qatar 2022 World Cup, few months ago.

Mr. Khyari, speaking in an interview with GNA Sports, said these successes were part of a long-term plan of international member cooperations.

According to the astute football administrator, their partnership with Ghana was one of the best on the continent, as they have consistently engaged the GFA on various football programmes for mutual benefits.

“Two years ago, our FA signed an agreement with GFA President Kurt Okraku in various areas of development. Our partnership with Ghana is one of the best on the continent.

“We have played friendly matches among various national teams, and we have received the youth teams here in Morocco to use our football facilities, and we have also been to Ghana, a couple of times, so you can see the smooth relationship we have with the GFA,” he said.

He added that the King of Morocco, Mohammed VI (May God assist him), presented his vision for international cooperation with member associations in 2017 in a win-win approach.

“So in this context, we are working closely with the GFA in a win-win approach that would see our football develop through the sharing of ideas, and we are going to continue,” he said.

He further disclosed that Morocco would host a member of the GFA for the organisation of new friendly games and to also better the corporation with new development ideas.