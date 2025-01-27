Morocco Foils Imminent Terrorist Plot in Preparation Phase of Planning Explosive Attacks

Morocco’s Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations (BCIJ), working on precise intelligence from the Directorate General of Territorial Surveillance (DGST), successfully foiled an imminent terrorist plot early Sunday morning. The plan, which was in its preparatory stages, involved carrying out explosive attacks.

A coordinated operation by DGST special forces, BCIJ officers, the aerial brigade, and the Judicial Center of the Royal Gendarmerie resulted in the arrest of four extremist suspects, including three brothers, all linked to the Daesh terrorist group.

The suspects, aged 26, 29, 31, and 35, were operating in the Had Soualem area of Berrechid Province, according to a BCIJ statement.

The operation targeted two locations: homes in the Al Omrane and Al Amal neighborhoods of Al Wahda, Had Soualem.

The effort involved explosive detection specialists, trained sniffer dogs, and a Royal Gendarmerie helicopter that provided aerial support, carrying DGST snipers to secure the area.

During the searches, authorities seized a range of items, including knives, bottles containing chemicals, large quantities of chemical fertilizers, sulfur, charcoal powder, and other suspicious substances.

They also recovered electrical wires, welding tools, and adhesive tapes, all of which could be used to manufacture explosives. These items were handed over to forensic experts for detailed analysis.

Investigations began after the DGST uncovered a video showing the suspects pledging allegiance to Daesh and vowing to carry out terrorist acts.

Further intelligence revealed that the group had visited four hardware stores in the Had Soualem area on the same day, purchasing chemicals commonly used to make explosives.

They had stored these materials at one suspect’s home and started experimenting with assembling explosive devices.

It was also discovered that two of the brothers conducted reconnaissance missions, visiting various locations and documenting potential targets with photos and videos to support their plans.

Evidence suggests the suspects intended to carry out bomb attacks and then join Daesh camps in the Sahel region.

The four individuals are now in custody, with the investigation being overseen by the public prosecutor specializing in terrorism cases.

Authorities aim to uncover any links this cell may have with regional or international terrorist organizations and to identify and apprehend any remaining members of the group.