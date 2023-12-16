Morocco higher education reforms gets World Bank Support

The World Bank has approved a 300-million-U.S. dollar loan to support Morocco’s higher education reform program, the institution’s representative based in Rabat said in a statement on Friday.

The program will drive forward a range of innovative and transformative approaches to increase the impact of higher education and scientific research in the North African country, the statement added.

The program aims to improve the quality and the labor market relevance of Morocco’s public higher education system and will benefit students, teaching staff, and researchers from Moroccan public universities, Jesko Hentschel, World Bank country director for the Maghreb and Malta said in the statement.

It also aims to promote scientific research based on international standards and national priorities, and enhance governance at administerial and university levels, it added.