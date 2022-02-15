Morocco Hospitality Market (2022 to 2026) – Featuring Accor, Four Seasons Hotels and Hyatt Hotels Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Hospitality Market in Morocco 2022-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the hospitality market in Morocco and it is poised to grow by $1.87 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period.
The report on the hospitality market in Morocco provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Morocco market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by shifting preference for local and authentic experiences and increasing number of travelers opting for new types of tourism.
The hospitality market in Morocco analysis includes type of tourists and type of service segments. This study identifies the implementation of sustainable tourism practices by hospitality companies as one of the prime reasons driving the hospitality market growth in Morocco during the next few years.
Companies Mentioned
- Accor SA
- Four Seasons Hotels Ltd.
- Hyatt Hotels Corp.
- Kenzi Hotel Group
- Louvre Hotels Group
- Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group Ltd.
- Marriott International Inc.
- Rotana Hotel Management Corp.
- Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd.
- Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc.
The report on the hospitality market in Morocco covers the following areas:
- Hospitality market sizing
- Hospitality market forecast
- Hospitality market industry analysis
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Parent Market
- Value chain analysis
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Services
- Marketing and sales
- Support activities
- Innovation
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 – 2026
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Type of tourists
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type of tourists
- International – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Domestic – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Type of tourists
6. Market Segmentation by Type of service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type of service
- Food service – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Accommodation – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Type of service
7. Customer landscape
- Overview
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Shifting preference for local and authentic experiences
- Increasing number of travelers opting for new types of tourism
- Implementation of sustainable tourism practices by hospitality companies
- Market challenges
- Difficulties in implementing tourism policies
- Increased threat of terrorism
- Inadequate infrastructure for travelers
- Market trends
- Increase in Internet access and online testimonials
- Increase in eco-friendly travelers
- Increasing investments in the hospitality industry
9. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor Disruption
- Competitive Scenario
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
11. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w4uvto
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900