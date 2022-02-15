Morocco Hospitality Market (2022 to 2026) – Featuring Accor, Four Seasons Hotels and Hyatt Hotels Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Hospitality Market in Morocco 2022-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the hospitality market in Morocco and it is poised to grow by $1.87 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period.

The report on the hospitality market in Morocco provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Morocco market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by shifting preference for local and authentic experiences and increasing number of travelers opting for new types of tourism.

The hospitality market in Morocco analysis includes type of tourists and type of service segments. This study identifies the implementation of sustainable tourism practices by hospitality companies as one of the prime reasons driving the hospitality market growth in Morocco during the next few years.

Companies Mentioned

Accor SA

Four Seasons Hotels Ltd.

Hyatt Hotels Corp.

Kenzi Hotel Group

Louvre Hotels Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group Ltd.

Marriott International Inc.

Rotana Hotel Management Corp.

Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd.

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc.

The report on the hospitality market in Morocco covers the following areas:

Hospitality market sizing

Hospitality market forecast

Hospitality market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Parent Market

Value chain analysis

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Services

Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovation

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 – 2026

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type of tourists

Market segments

Comparison by Type of tourists

International – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Domestic – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type of tourists

6. Market Segmentation by Type of service

Market segments

Comparison by Type of service

Food service – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Accommodation – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type of service

7. Customer landscape

Overview

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Shifting preference for local and authentic experiences

Increasing number of travelers opting for new types of tourism

Implementation of sustainable tourism practices by hospitality companies

Market challenges

Difficulties in implementing tourism policies

Increased threat of terrorism

Inadequate infrastructure for travelers

Market trends

Increase in Internet access and online testimonials

Increase in eco-friendly travelers

Increasing investments in the hospitality industry

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor Disruption

Competitive Scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

11. Appendix

