Morocco, Iraq Reiterate Determination to Renew Impetus of Bilateral Ties

The Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Iraq reaffirmed on Saturday their determination to give a new impetus to bilateral ties.

This position was expressed during talks in Rabat between Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita, and Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, currently on a working visit to the Kingdom.

Discussions focused on ways of raising bilateral relations to the level of the aspirations of both brotherly countries.

In this regard, both parties expressed their satisfaction with the positive momentum in bilateral relations, which are poised for further strengthening. They underscored their shared desire to deepen cooperation across various areas, including the exchange of Morocco’s expertise with Iraq, namely in the economic sphere, by promoting investment.

This renewed momentum was highlighted by the reopening of the Moroccan Embassy in Iraq on January 28, 2023, after 18 years, marking Morocco’s firm will, under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, to strengthen ties between the two countries in all areas.

As part of such positive impetus in bilateral relations, the two ministers agreed to hold the first round of political consultations as soon as possible, with a view to convening the Morocco-Iraq joint commission.

On this occasion, they signed a memorandum of understanding on mutual exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports, involving the foreign ministries of both Morocco and Iraq.

On Arab and regional issues, Bourita and Hussein stressed the importance of continued consultation and coordination between Morocco and Iraq on various Arab, regional, and international issues of common interest, with the Palestinian cause at the forefront.

They also reiterated their consistent support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, particularly the establishment of an independent State, based on the June 1967 borders, with East Al-Quds as its capital.