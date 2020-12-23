Morocco and Israel agreed on Tuesday to immediately establish full diplomatic relations.

The two countries agreed to “immediately resume full official contacts, and establish full diplomatic, peaceful and friendly relations,” said a joint declaration issued by Morocco, the United States and Israel in the Moroccan capital Rabat.

The declaration was signed by Morocco’s Prime Minister Saad Dine El Otmani, Senior Advisor to U.S. President Trump Jared Kushner, and Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat.

Israel and Morocco agreed to open direct flights between the two countries, while pledging to promote a dynamic and innovative economic bilateral cooperation, according to the declaration.

The two countries also agreed to pursue cooperation on trade, finance and investment, innovation and technology, civil aviation, visas and consular services, tourism, water, agriculture, and food security.

It also highlighted the U.S. recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara and its intention to open a consulate in Dakhla, to promote economic and business opportunities.

Kushner and Shabbat landed in Rabat on Tuesday on the first commercial flight between Israel and Morocco.

Morocco agreed on Dec. 10 to resume official contacts and establish diplomatic relations with Israel as soon as possible. Moroccan King Mohammed VI informed Trump during a phone call on Dec.

10 that his country “will also work on developing innovative relationships in the economic and technological fields with Israel.” The U.S.-Israel delegation met earlier with the Moroccan king and Otmani.