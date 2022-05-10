Morocco Marks International Day of Argania 2022

AGADIR, Morocco–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Kingdom of Morocco and the United Nations marked the second edition of the International Argan Day, successfully proclaimed in 2021 by United Nations resolution A/RES/75/261 and co-sponsored by 114 Member States of the United Nations.





Celebrated this year under the theme “The argan tree, a symbol of resilience”, the event was a moment of national and international unity to celebrate this endemic tree, which has been part of the country’s ancestral heritage. The argan tree is a true ‘climate champion’, characterized by its endemicity and exceptional adaptation to climate change. The booming demand for Argan oil has prompted extensive discussions and innovations to strengthen the ecological and socio-economic resilience of this valuable horticultural species.

Marking the International Day of Argania was an opportunity to share learning and knowledge on the resilience and adaptive capacity of this emblematic ecosystem and acquaint the world with the multigenerational know-how and practices to ensure the tree’s regeneration, and thus restore the balance between Man and nature.

On this occasion, a high-level panel was convened under the chairmanship of the Minister of Agriculture, Maritime Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests of Morocco. The panel brought together high-level speakers, including:

The Permanent Representative of Morocco to the United Nations,

The President of the United Nations’ General Assembly,

The Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group,

The Director-General of UNESCO’s Priority Africa and External Relations Sector,

The Director-General of WHO,

The Executive Director of UN Women,

The Deputy Director-General at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO),

The Director of External Affairs at Green Climate Fund

Held on 10 May 2022 from 15:00 to 16:00, the event was streamed live on the United Nations Web TV, YouTube, and social media.

On the sidelines of this event, Morocco’s Minister of Agriculture, Maritime Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests, launched the 6th edition of the International Argan Tree Congress that will run until May 13. The event will bring together the national and international scientific community to discuss scientific research advancements to promote the sustainable and inclusive development of the Argan tree value chain.

