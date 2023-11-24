Morocco, Mauritania signs an agreement to expand energy cooperation

Morocco and Mauritania on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance energy collaboration, the official news agency MAP reported.

The MoU was signed by Abdellatif Bardach, the chairman of the National Electricity Regulatory Authority (ANRE) of Morocco, with his counterpart from the Regulatory Authority of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania (ARE), Ahmed Ould Mohamedou.

Under the deal, the two sides will strengthen cooperation in the various fields of energy regulation, notably electricity, the MAP report said.

Moreover, the signing of the MoU paves the way for an electricity interconnection project involving three countries, including Morocco, Mauritania and Senegal, with the aim of achieving interconnection with the West African Power Pool.

Bardach said that this MoU represents a “valuable opportunity to boost the future creation of an integrated continental electricity grid.”

For his part, Mohamedou welcomed the signing of the MoU, which aims to “boost collaboration between the two friendly countries in the field of energy regulation, while strengthening the fraternal ties that unite them.”