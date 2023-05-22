Morocco: Mohammed VI Football Academy, nursery of football talents in the Kingdom

The performance of the Atlas lion cubs in the African Cup of Nations U17, arriving at the final of this competition, illustrates the central role of the Mohammed VI Football Academy, as a nursery of football talents in the Kingdom.

The Moroccan U17 national team, during its participation in the U17 African Cup of Nations in Algeria, managed to snatch a historic qualification for the World Cup of this category, while marking an excellent competitive course by reaching the final with a great performance, similar to that of the national team, during the world cup in Qatar.

Moroccan football is once again illustrious after the Said Chiba’s U17 team reached the final of the CAN for the first time with only two goals conceded. A performance that can be explained, in part, by the good Moroccan school, of which the Mohammed VI Academy remains the most illustrious example.

Results that remain the fruit of a policy carried out for several years, thanks to the implementation of strategies and development objectives for the benefit of national football, in line with the far-sighted vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

After this performance, King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to the members of the national football team, finalists of the African Cup of Nations (CAN-2023) under-17s, for their exceptional achievement and their qualification for the 2023 World Cup.

“It is with great joy that We send you Our warmest congratulations for the exceptional feat that you have achieved by reaching the final of the African Cup of Nations under 17, in its fourteenth edition held in sister Algeria, and by ensuring your well-deserved qualification for the 2023 World Cup,” writes the sovereign in this message.

During the press conference, the national coach, Said Chiba expressed his gratitude to King Mohammed VI who spares no effort for the development of Moroccan football.

“Our young players made an honorable performance. We thank King Mohamed VI for his unfailing support, he is the first supporter of Moroccan youth. I also thank the academies and the infrastructures, it is thanks to them that we have achieved this performance.”

The Mohamed VI Academy in Rabat has now become the flagship of training in Morocco, alongside state-of-the-art structures in other cities, with local educators who supervise children from 9 to 12 years old. The objective is to make competent young people available to the national selections, from a young age.

Moreover, no less than 9 young people come from this prestigious school founded by King Mohammed VI, including the author of the opening goal for the national team, Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal, the young goalkeeper Taha Benghozal as well as the talented player Adam Chakir.

These youngster will soon arrive at the end of their training at the Academy and will have to leave with a certain baggage to become a professional with the wish to integrate European clubs and evolve there afterwards.