Morocco received an astounding 13.2 million tourists in Jan.-Nov

Morocco received a record-breaking 13.2 million tourists in the first eleven months of 2023, the Ministry of Tourism, Handicrafts and Social and Solidarity Economy said Thursday.

“The year 2023 marks a significant turning point for Morocco’s tourism, as 13.2 million tourists visited Morocco in 11 months, breaking the prior record of 12.9 million for the entire year of 2019,” the ministry said in a statement.

The figure represents an increase of 36 percent compared with that of the same period last year, it added.

On March 17, Morocco adopted a 580-million-U.S. dollar plan to boost the tourism sector in an effort to attract 17.5 million tourists by 2026.