Morocco registered 1,191 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths on Monday, increasing the tally of infections to 62,590 and the death toll to 1,141.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 47,595 after 1,240 new ones were added, said Mouad Mrabet, coordinator of the Moroccan Center for Public Health Operations at the Ministry of Health, in a press briefing.

The official added that the COVID-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.8 percent and the current recovery rate is 76 percent, while more than 180 patients are in intensive care units.

China has helped Morocco in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A batch of medical supplies donated by the government of northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region was transported on June 8 to Casablanca-Settat in Morocco.

On May 14, China Development Bank sent a batch of donation, including respirators and medical protective masks, to help Morocco fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

China’s Guizhou Province also donated 15,000 surgical gloves, 20,000 medical masks and 2,000 protective suits to help protect Moroccan medical workers fighting the pandemic.