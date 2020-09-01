Morocco registered 1,191 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the tally of infections in the North African country to 63,781, the health ministry said.

The total recoveries increased by 1,327 to 48,922, while the death toll rose to 1,184 after 43 new fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, said Mouad Mrabet, coordinator of the Moroccan Center for Public Health Operations at the Ministry of Health, in a press briefing.

The official added that the COVID-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.8 percent and the current recovery rate is 76.7 percent, while more than 190 patients are in intensive care units.

China has helped Morocco in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A batch of medical supplies donated by the government of northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region was transported on June 8 to Casablanca-Settat in Morocco.

On May 14, China Development Bank sent a batch of donation, including respirators and medical protective masks, to help Morocco fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

China’s Guizhou Province also donated 15,000 surgical gloves, 20,000 medical masks and 2,000 protective suits to help protect Moroccan medical workers fighting the pandemic.