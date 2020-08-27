Morocco on Thursday reported 1,221 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country since March 2 to 57,085.

The death toll rose by 27 to 1,011, said Mouad Mrabet, coordinator of the Moroccan Center for Public Health Operations at the Ministry of Health, at a press briefing.

The number of recoveries from the coronavirus in Morocco increased to 41,901 after 1,315 more were added.

The official added that the COVID-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.8 percent and the current recovery rate is 73.4 percent.

Meanwhile, 183 patients are in the intensive care units.

China has helped Morocco in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A batch of medical supplies donated by the government of northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region was transported on June 8 to Casablanca-Settat in Morocco.

On May 14, China Development Bank sent a batch of donation, including respirators and medical protective masks, to help Morocco fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

China’s Guizhou Province also donated 15,000 surgical gloves, 20,000 medical masks and 2,000 protective suits to help protect Moroccan medical workers fighting the pandemic.