Morocco registered 1,325 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths on Thursday, increasing the tally of infections since March 2 to 47,638 and the death toll to 775.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 32,806 after 1,230 new ones were added, said Mouad Mrabet, coordinator of the Moroccan Center for Public Health Operations at the Ministry of Health, in a press briefing.

The official added that the COVID-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.6 percent and the current recovery rate is 69 percent, while 194 patients are in intensive care units.

The official data showed that 20,511 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across the North African country.

China has helped Morocco in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A batch of medical supplies donated by the government of northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region was transported on June 8 to Casablanca-Settat in Morocco.

On May 14, China Development Bank sent a batch of donation, including respirators and medical protective masks, to help Morocco fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

China’s Guizhou Province also donated 15,000 surgical gloves, 20,000 medical masks and 2,000 protective suits to help protect Moroccan medical workers fighting the pandemic.