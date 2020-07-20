Morocco registered 326 new coronavirus cases on Monday, raising the tally in the North African country to 17,562, the health ministry said.

The number of the cured patients has increased to 15,132 with 211 new recoveries, while the death toll from the virus stood at 276, said Mouad Mrabet, coordinator of the Moroccan Center for Public Health Operations at the Ministry of Health, at a press briefing.

The COVID-19 death rate in Morocco stabilizes at 1.6 percent, with the recovery rate at 86.2 percent, he noted.

China has helped Morocco in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A batch of medical supplies donated by the government of northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region was transported on June 8 to Casablanca-Settat in Morocco.

On May 14, China Development Bank sent a batch of donation, including respirators and medical protective masks, to help Morocco fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

China’s Guizhou Province also donated 15,000 surgical gloves, 20,000 medical masks and 2,000 protective suits to help protect Moroccan medical workers fighting the pandemic. Enditem

