RABAT — Morocco reported 1,692 new COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths on Wednesday, raising the tally of infections to 92,016 and the death toll to 1,686.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 72,968 after 1,921 new ones were added, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

CAPE TOWN — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday further eased COVID-19 restrictions in the country, allowing limited international travel, among others.

The current level-two lockdown will be moved to level one, starting from Sept. 21, Ramaphosa said in a televised address.

RAMALLAH — Palestine recorded on Wednesday 963 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths and 552 more recoveries in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip, a senior Palestinian official said.

Mai al-Kaila, the Palestinian health minister, said in a press statement that “since the coronavirus outbreak started in the Palestinian territories in March, the health ministry has recorded 42,379 cases, including 276 deaths and 29,583 recoveries.”

DUBAI — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday announced 842 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 81,782.

And 821 more patients have recovered from the virus, taking the tally of recoveries in the UAE to 71,456, UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention said.

It also confirmed one more death, pushing the country’s death toll to 402.

CAPE TOWN — South Africa is preparing for the time when a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available while working to prevent further transmission of the virus, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday.

“To ensure that South Africa is able to access an effective vaccine as quickly as possible and in sufficient quantities to protect the population, the country is participating in a global initiative supported by the World Health Organization to pool resources for the development and distribution of a vaccine,” the president said in a televised address to the nation.

BEIJING — The Chinese mainland reported nine new imported COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,674, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Of the new imported cases, four were reported in Shanghai, two in Shaanxi, and one each in Henan, Guangdong and Yunnan, the commission said in its daily report.

RIO DE JANEIRO — The Brazilian government announced on Wednesday that the country registered 987 deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic in the last 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 134,106.

The Ministry of Health also reported that 36,820 new cases had been detected in the same period of time, for a total of 4,419,083 since the disease was first detected in the South American country.