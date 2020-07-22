Morocco registered 180 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally of infections to 17,742, the Ministry of Health said.

The death toll from the infectious respiratory disease stood at 280, said Mouad Mrabet, coordinator of the Moroccan Center for Public Health Operations at the Ministry of Health, at a press briefing.

The number of the cured patients has increased to 15,389 with 257 new recoveries, he noted.

The COVID-19 death rate in Morocco stabilizes at 1.6 percent, with the recovery rate at 86.7 percent, the official noted.

China has helped Morocco in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Both China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and Guizhou Province have donated medical supplies to Morocco. Enditem

