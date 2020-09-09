Morocco reported 2,157 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths on Wednesday, raising the tally of infections to 77,878 and the death toll to 1,453.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 59,723 after 2,484 new ones were added, said the ministry of health in a statement.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Morocco is now 1.9 percent and the current recovery rate is 76.7 percent, while more than 200 patients are in intensive care units.

Meanwhile, Moroccan government decided on Wednesday to extend the state of health emergency for the sixth time until Oct. 10.

China has helped Morocco in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A batch of medical supplies donated by the government of northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region was transported on June 8 to Casablanca-Settat in Morocco.

On May 14, China Development Bank sent a batch of donation, including respirators and medical protective masks, to help Morocco fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

China’s Guizhou Province also donated 15,000 surgical gloves, 20,000 medical masks and 2,000 protective suits to help protect Moroccan medical workers fighting the pandemic.