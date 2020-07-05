Morocco registered 534 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising the tally of infections in the North African country to 13,822, the Ministry of Health said.

The death toll from the virus reached 232, as two new fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, said Hind Ezzine, head of the department of epidemic diseases of the Ministry of Health, at a regular press briefing.

The number of cured patients has increased to 9,329 with 169 new recoveries, Ezzine added.

China has helped Morocco in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A batch of medical supplies donated by the government of northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region was transported on June 8 to Casablanca-Settat in Morocco.

On May 14, China Development Bank sent a batch of donation, including respirators and medical protective masks, to Morocco to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

China’s Guizhou Province has also donated 15,000 surgical gloves, 20,000 medical masks and 2,000 protective suits to help Moroccan medical workers fight the pandemic. Enditem

Advertisements