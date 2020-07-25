Morocco on Saturday reported 811 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest single-day increase so far, taking the number of infections in the country since March 2 to 19,645.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 16,282 after 181 new ones were added, while the death toll rose to 305 with six new fatalities, said Mouad Mrabet, coordinator of the Moroccan Center for Public Health Operations at the Ministry of Health, at a press briefing.

The epidemiological evolution of the coronavirus has increased after the lifting of the sanitary confinement, said Mrabet.

He added that the total COVID-19 cases reported in the last six weeks remains equal to the number of cases recorded in the three and a half months since the outbreak of the virus in the North African country.

The reproduction rate of the virus has now reached 1.11, after having fallen considerably, he said.

China has helped Morocco in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and Guizhou Province have both donated medical supplies to Morocco. Enditem

