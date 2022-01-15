Morocco seals deal to the next stage of AFCON 2021

The Atlas Lions of Morocco have sealed qualification to the next stage of the competition after recording a 2-0 win over Comoros Islands in their second Group C game in Yaounde on Friday.

They become the second country to advance to the knockout stages after Cameroon, after recording two straight wins over Ghana and Comoros.

Selim Amallah broke the deadlock on 16 minutes with sumptuous close range past the brilliant Comoros keeper Salime Boina, whilst Boina saved a late Youssef En-Nesyri penalty to keep his side the game before substitute Zakaria Aboukhlal secured the victory with a stoppage-time goal book the Atlas Lions place in the knockout stage.

Soufiane Boufal provided Morocco width on the right and the winger came close on numerous occasions but Comoros defended well, whilst PSG defender Hakimi placed in a brilliant low cross into the Comoros box which was not dealt with giving Amallah the time and space to fire in the opening goal.

Morocco continued to dominate while Comoros play on the counter.

Substitute En-Nesyri missed a late penalty before Boina pulled another save to deny him from doubling Morocco’s lead.

Zakaria Aboukhlal scored the winner with a calm finish to send Morocco to the knockout stage with a game to spare.