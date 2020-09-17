Moroccan authorities arrested in the Mediterranean five people, including three Spanish and two Moroccans, over drug smuggling, while seizing one ton of cannabis, Moroccan national radio said on Thursday quoting a military source.

It was part of many interventions by the Moroccan coast guard on Tuesday and Wednesday that also resulted on the interception of 186 illegal migrants onboard several makeshift boats, in the Mediterranean and the Atlantic, it added.

The coast guard seized two jet-skis and a Go-Fast boat used by the arrested suspect of drug trafficking.

The illegal migrants, mostly Sub-Saharans Africans, were safely transported to various Moroccan ports, after receiving first aid onboard the Moroccan Navy units, it said.

The suspects, the vessels and the cargo were handed over to the Moroccan Gendarmerie for investigation.