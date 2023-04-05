Morocco Strongly Condemns Incursion of Israeli Forces into Al Aqsa Mosque

The Kingdom of Morocco has strongly condemned the incursion of Israeli forces into the Al Aqsa Mosque and the aggression against and terror on worshippers in the holy month of Ramadan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates said Wednesday in a statement.

The Kingdom of Morocco, whose Sovereign HM King Mohammed VI chairs the Al Quds Committee, stressed the need to respect the legal, religious and historical status of Al Quds and the Holy Places and to avoid all practices and violations that were likely to destroy all chances for peace in the region, the statement said.

The Kingdom reiterated its rejection of such practices, which only complicate and exacerbate the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and undermine efforts to ease tensions and restore confidence, the ministry said.

Overnight, Israeli forces stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem, firing stun grenades and tear gas at Palestinian worshippers.

The violent raid at Islam’s third holiest site during the holy month of Ramadan resulted in the injury of dozens of worshippers, who were spending the night praying at dawn on Wednesday.