Morocco on Friday suspended all flights to and from Algeria and Egypt as part of its efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The suspension is temporary, and will run until March 21, the Moroccan National Airport Office (ONDA) said in a statement posted on its website.

The ban also concerns the entry of Egyptian and Algerian passengers arriving through other countries, it added. Morocco has so far suspended air connections with 20 countries to curb the spread of coronavirus and the more contagious COVID-19 variants.

As of Friday, the tally of COVID-19 infections in Morocco reached 485,567, with 8,673 deaths. The country has recently announced the detection of 21 new COVID-19 variant cases.

Meanwhile, 3,877,687 people have so far received the first shot of vaccine against COVID-19 in the country, and 499,942 people have received the second dose. The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China’s Sinopharm vaccines.