Morocco Takes Preemptive Measures to Tackle Water Problem

The Kingdom of Morocco has taken various preemptive measures by building over 50 large and medium-scale dams to tackle the perennial water challenges faced by the Kingdom and make drinking water available to all.

His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of Morocco noted that “Since my accession to the throne, I have keenly sought to continue the policy of building dams. More than 50 large and medium-sized dams have been built, and 20 more are under construction.

The King stated that regardless of the rainfall they may receive in the years ahead, he was keen to make sure they speed up the completion of the projects planned under the National Priority Program for Water in all regions and corners of the Kingdom.

“Water is the source of all life. It is an essential ingredient in the development process, and it is critical for all projects and productive sectors,” the King said.

Hence, it has become urgent to address the water resource management issue, especially as Morocco is experiencing a period of severe drought – the most serious in more than three decades.

To face up to this situation, we have taken a series of preemptive measures, since last February, under the plan to combat the effects of drought. The aim is to make sure drinking water is available, to assist farmers and to safeguard the livestock.

He called for the launch of more ambitious programmes and initiatives, and to leverage modern technology for water-saving and wastewater reuse purposes.

Also, special attention is needed to the rational use of groundwater and preserve the water table by tackling illegal pumping and the erratic drilling of wells as well as updating sectoral strategies continuously, considering the pressure on water resources and the future development of those resources.

Speaking at the first opening session of the second legislative year of the 11th legislature, the King noted that aside from the pressing challenges of water, investment promotion ought to be fast-forwarded.

He noted that the Kingdom was “counting on productive investment as a lever for boosting our economy and making sure our country engages in the promising sectors which provide job opportunities for young people as well as funding for various social and development programs.

“I expect the new investment charter to significantly enhance Morocco’s attractiveness as far as both domestic and foreign investment is concerned.”

His Majesty King Mohammed VI was accompanied to the Parliament by HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan.