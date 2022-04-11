Morocco Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses Report 2021: Morocco’s Telco Sector Experiences Strong Growth During Covid-induced State of Emergency – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Morocco – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Morocco’s telco sector experiences strong growth during Covid-induced State of Emergency

Morocco possesses one of the most advanced telecommunications infrastructures in Africa. This has helped it maintain service levels throughout the country’s long and arduous Covid-19 State of Emergency, which is expected to remain in place through to at least the end of October 2021.

The enforced lockdown across many of Morocco’s major centres has pushed up demand in all telecom segments – even for fixed-line telephone services, which grew by 15% in 2020. This runs counter to the downwards trend seen in most other parts of the world, although the growth in Morocco has largely been driven by the need for many consumers to be able to access a DSL broadband service to work or study from home during the lockdowns. At less than 1% penetration, fibre-based broadband is still at a nascent stage of development in Morocco.

Morocco’s mobile sector exhibits far more universal coverage, along with a competitive and balanced market across three mobile network operators. Penetration is already at 137%, partly a reflection of the preference for prepaid subscriptions (with more SIM cards likely being in circulation than are actually in use) and also the increasing popularity of dual-SIM handsets.

Differentiated pricing for mobile voice and date versus mobile broadband also encourages many consumers to keep separate handsets for each purpose; more than 93% of the internet accesses in Morocco are through mobile networks.

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional Africa Market Comparison

Africa Telecom Maturity Index by tier

TMI vs GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Covid-19 and its impact on the telecom sector

Economic considerations and responses

Subscribers

Infrastructure

Impact on Morocco

Telecommunications market

Government support

Regulatory environment

Regulatory authority

Fixed-line developments

Mobile network developments

Mobile market

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

Major mobile operators

Mobile content and applications

Fixed-line broadband market

Broadband statistics

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Other fixed broadband services

Digital economy

E-commerce

E-learning

E-government

Tele-medicine

Fixed network market

Major network operators

Telecommunications infrastructure

National telecoms network

The MARWAN network

VoIP

Internet Exchange Points (IXPs)

Public call offices (teleboutiques)

International infrastructure

Data centres

Appendix Historic data

