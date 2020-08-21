Morocco on Thursday tightened preventive measures in major cities including Casablanca, Marrakech and Benimellal, amid the surge in COVID-19 infections.

The Moroccan government said in a statement that it decided to close the beaches, public baths, and beauty salons, and reinforce the closure of many districts, streets and venues in Casablanca, the Moroccan economic hub.

The measures include the closure of cafes, restaurants, stores and shopping centers at 8 p.m local time and of street markets at 4 p.m., the statement said, adding that broadcasting football matches in cafes is also banned.

Morocco registered 1,325 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths on Thursday, increasing the tally of infections since March 2 to 47,638 and the death toll to 775.

Activists and health workers have recently warned that public hospitals are in dire conditions due to the rapid surge of coronavirus infections since Aug. 1.

In Marrakech, the North African country’s tourist hub, the accesses leading to 12 districts were closed to limit the flow of people.

Controls will be reinforced in order to prevent people living in these cities from leaving their homes except for extreme necessity, the statement said.

Entering and leaving these cities will be subject to an authorization issued by the local authorities, it added. Enditem