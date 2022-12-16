Morocco to host 2023 Club World Cup

World Football body, FIFA has confirmed that the 2023 Club World Cup will be held in Morocco for the third time in the country’s history.

The North African country hosted the tournament in 2013 and 2014 was the favourite to host the tournament, in terms of the facility provided.

The competition would feature the champions of the six continental federations and the top team from the host nation to battle for the World trophy.

Mr. Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA made the announcement whiles speaking at a press conference in Doha, Qatar.

According to him, the competition would also see new changes in the coming years, as 24 teams were expected to feature beginning in 2025.

The last edition of the FIFA Club World Cup was hosted by the United Arab Emirates of which the English side, Chelsea emerged victors.

Morocco had over the years dominated when it comes to African football, being the only African team to make it to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup after displaying an exciting performance in Qatar this year.

The 2023 Club World Cup is scheduled for February 1-11, 2023.