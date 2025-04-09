Morocco-US: Washington Reiterates Its Recognition of Morocco’s Sovereignty over the Sahara

Washington – In line with the position communicated by President Donald Trump to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the United States reiterated their recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara.

During a meeting on Tuesday in Washington between Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the latter reiterated that “the United States recognizes Moroccan sovereignty over [the] Sahara.”

During a phone conversation in December 2020 between His Majesty King Mohammed VI and the President of the United States, Donald Trump, the U.S. President informed the Sovereign of the issuance of a presidential proclamation, an act with undeniable legal and political weight and immediate effect, announcing the decision of the United States to recognize the full sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco over the entire Moroccan Sahara region.

The head of American diplomacy also reiterated that the U.S. “supports Morocco’s serious, credible, and realistic Autonomy Proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute,” Spokesperson for the United States Department of State, Tammy Bruce, said.

Marco Rubio also reiterated that the U.S. “ continues to believe that genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is the only feasible solution.”

In this respect, he stated that the U.S. President is “urging for the parties to engage in discussions without delay, using Morocco’s Autonomy Proposal as the only framework, to negotiate a mutually acceptable solution.”

The Secretary of State noted that “the United States would facilitate progress toward this aim,” the Spokesperson concluded.