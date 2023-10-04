Morocco is pleased that FIFA has accepted Morocco-Spain-Portugal’s bid for the 2030 World Cup.

Moroccan King Mohammed VI announced on Wednesday that FIFA Executive Committee has unanimously accepted the Morocco-Spain-Portugal bid as a candidate to host the 2030 World Cup.

“This decision by the FIFA Executive Committee commends and recognizes Morocco’s key position,” said a statement from the Royal Palace.

According to a statement from FIFA, a joint bid from Morocco, Portugal and Spain is the sole candidate to host the 2030 World Cup, with opening matches in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay to celebrate the centenary of the first World Cup in Uruguay.

“The King takes this opportunity to congratulate Spain and Portugal while reiterating Morocco’s commitment to working in perfect synergy with the authorities in charge of the bid in each of the host countries,” read the statement.

Football has wide popularity in Morocco, whose national team finished fourth, their best ever result in history, at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Morocco ranks 13th on FIFA world rankings as of September 2023.