Morocco will be remembered by the whole world – Coach Regragui

Hoalid Regragui Head Coach of Morocco has said the world will remember his country for the sterling performance they put up at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“As the first African squad to go to the semi-finals and as the best African team in history, we faced big teams on our way, we had some surprises, and I think people would remember our state of mind, our human quality also.

“Because we proved that Moroccans have a lot of values, and they have a lot of desire. We put on a show in the stands too because our fans are extraordinary. I think that everything together proves that this squad would be remembered,” he noted.

Coach Regragui said this in a pre-match press conference ahead of their game against Croatia, for the third-place position.

“So we’ll be around for a long time. It’s complicated because we started strong, we wanted to give many people hope too, but unfortunately the competition is what it is.

“We came up against a beautiful squad. The best squad in the world. We learned a lot. That’s what we need to get ourselves up, we need to learn well in order to move forward and do better than what we did,” he noted.

He was confident his team would bounce back after their disappointing show against France.