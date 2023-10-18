Morocco will host the best CAN in history in 2025 – CAF President

Dr. Patrice Motsepe, President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has assured that the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament will be the best the continent has ever witnessed since its inception.

Morocco won the bid to host the 35th edition of the continental party ahead of Algeria, Nigeria and some other African countries.

The Football Administrator speaking on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said “The eyes of the world would be on the continent when the 2025 AFCON is organised, and I am convinced that this edition will be the best in the history of African football.

He said the tournament would be a stepping stone for the North African side as they prepare to host a joint World Cup tournament in 2030 together with Portugal and Spain.

Patrice Motsepe showered praises on Morocco for its leadership in the global football arena, having contributed to development of African football on the global stage in recent times.

With the African football community eagerly awaiting the tournament, Morocco is committed to deliver an unforgettable edition which is presumed to be the best in the history of the tournament.