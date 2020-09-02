Morocco registered 1,672 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the North African country to 65,453, the health ministry said.

In addition, 32 new deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 1,216, said Mouad Mrabet, coordinator of the Moroccan Center for Public Health Operations at the ministry, during a press briefing.

The total recoveries increased by 1,435 to 50,357 in the last 24 hours, while more than 190 patients are in intensive care units.

China has helped Morocco in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A batch of medical supplies donated by the government of northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region was transported on June 8 to Casablanca-Settat in Morocco.

On May 14, China Development Bank sent a batch of donation, including respirators and medical protective masks, to help Morocco fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

China’s Guizhou Province also donated 15,000 surgical gloves, 20,000 medical masks and 2,000 protective suits to help protect Moroccan medical workers fighting the pandemic.