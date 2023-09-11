Morocco’s deadliest earthquake; A Prophesy Come Through

The devastating earthquake of 6.8-magnitude which swept through Morocco’s High Atlas mountain range killing over 2000 people, could not just be a coincidence as that had been prophesied since 2022 by the SEER, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah.

The Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International Apostle Francis Amoako Attah in 2022, revealed that from 31st December, 2022, earthquake has been triggered in Africa; emerging from the sea and that he said would begin from South Africa.

According to him, should there be any slightest earth tremor or earthquake in South Africa, then Africa must “Get Prepared.”

True to his prophesy, a 5.0 magnitude earthquake shook South Africa’s Johannesburg and the U.S Geological Survey (USGS) the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).

This was followed by New Zealand and Ghana on December 12, 2022, which also experienced earth tremor.

The devastating earthquake that took the whole Africa by surprise is that of Morocco.

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake shook Morocco’s High Atlas mountain range shortly after 11 p.m. local time on Friday (6 p.m. ET) at the relatively shallow depth of 18.5 kilometers (11.4 miles), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter was located about 72 kilometers (44.7 miles) southwest of Marrakech, a city of some 840,000 people and a popular tourist destination.

Meanwhile, Rescuers were still digging through rubble in remote mountainous areas of Morocco on Saturday in a desperate bid to find survivors after more than 2,000 people who were killed in the deadliest earthquake to strike the country in decades.

Many people are beginning to ask whether Africans and the world have been taking Apostle Francis Amoako’s prophesies serious.

Comments are beginning to flood social media platforms, as many people said, should Africa pay heed to these prophesies, contingency measures could have been put in place to minimise the effect of these earthquakes.

Indeed, there have been several prophesies delivered by the SEER, Apostle Francis Amoako Atta who is the Founder and General Overseer of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), that have come to pass exactly as he prophesied.

“Apostle Francis Amoako Attah keeps telling you to trust in the Lord God and believe also in His prophet. Keep praying and make sure to turn off everything when you are leaving the house, store or office. His prophesies do not fail. He is the voice of God,” a man said.